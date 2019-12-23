Trending :
Renuka Yellamma fair concludes

Renuka Yellamma fair concludes
Yalala: The three-day Renuka Yellamma fair being held at Muddaipet ended on a grand note on Sunday. On Friday, 'Pasupu Kumkumarchana' and special puja were performed. On Saturday, 'Chukka Bonam' was presented to the deity; and on the last day, special adornments were made to the deity and special pujas were offered.

Sunday being the last day of the fair, the temple witnessed heavy rush. Devotees formed long queues from 6 am and waited for hours to get 'darshan' of the deity. It is expected that about 10,000 devotees visited the temple on the Sunday. About 20,000 devotees visited the temple on Friday and Saturday.

MLC Mahender Reddy, who visited the temple on Sunday, participated in the special puja. He was accompanied by local leaders Purshottam Rao, Chitrala Srinivas and others. The MLC was accorded a warm welcome at the temple by former sarpanch Bichaiah Goud, MPTC D Ramulu Kishan Naik and others.

It was observed that illegal liquor was sold near the temple during the fair without any permission and no local authority cared to stop it. Some drunkards caused inconvenience to devotees at the temple.

