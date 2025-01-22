Republic Day celebrations should be held grandly: DC

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak held a meeting with offi-cials on preparation for the conduct of Republic Day cele-brations at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that the Republic Day celebrations should be conducted on a grand scale in the district.

He stressed that officials should work in coordination to make the celebrations to be held on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26 at the Collec-torate in Naspur in the district a success.

He said that a list of those who have provided the best services should be prepared, officials of the district Rural Development, Welfare, Agriculture-Horticulture, Rural Water Supply Mission Bhagiratha, Forest, Education, Banking, Veterinary departments should set up stalls with details of the progress achieved in their departments, and should be ready with full arrangements for organising speeches, pat-riotic songs, cultural programs and other programmes.

He said that officials of Municipal Corporations should make arrangements for drinking water and sanitation dur-ing the ceremonies.

He said that special arrangements should be made for officials, non-officials, celebrities, media representatives, recipients of certificates of appreciation, and people to sit.

He said that distribution of certifi-cates of appreciation, unfurling of flags, stage decoration, bouquets, stage preparation, tent, chairs, sound system, mic, invitation of celebrities as per protocol, uninterrupted power supply, emergency arrangements, and fire fighting arrangements should be made. He said that officials of all departments should work in coordination and work towards making the ceremonies a success.

District officers of various departments, police officers, concerned officials and others participated in this pro-gramme.