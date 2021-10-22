  • Menu
Residential schoools in Telangana to be reopened today

Residential schools which were shut in the view of COVID-19 pandemic will be reopened today, said education department secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania. Sandeep held discussions with the secretaries of all residental schools on Thursday and decided to reopen the schools from today.

All the gurukul schools, Kasturba, model schools, residential schools and colleges will be reopened today according to COVID-19 norms. In the wake of the schools reopening, Sandeep Kumar instructed the secretaries to sanitize the schools, hostels and mess.

He further directed them to follow COVID-19 protocol and consult doctor immediately if any health issues arise. Sandeep strictly ordered to permit the teachers who are vaccinated into the schools.

