Resolve the issues received in the Grievance

The District Collector BM Santhosh has ordered the officials to resolve the issues received in the morning at the IDOC in prajavani programme.

On this occasion the district Collector said that there are 93 related to land problems,57 of other issues, totally 150 issues were received on various problems from the people of different parts of the district.

The district Collector directed the officials to resolve the issues on priority basis as soon as possible if they are within their scope other wise they should give a report to the applicant.

The officials of various Mandals should resolve the issues expeditiously without keeping any pending.

The victim farmers of Bharath mala road project have staged a protest against the land acquisition officials who couldn't pay the full and final amount to the beneficiaries . They also urged the officials to build ander pass roads where ever required.

They also alleged that the officials of land acquisition were neglected the process of arbitration.Hence they have submitted a request petition to the district Collector.








