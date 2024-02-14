Resonance students secure above 99 percentile in JEE

Warangal: Six students of the Resonance Junior College secured above 99 percentile in the JEE (Main)-2024 (Session-1), the chairman of the institute Lekkala Raji Reddy said in a statement on Tuesday. These apart, another 112 students scored above 99 percentile, he added.

Ch Dheeraj (99.96%), A Sai Srinivas (99.81%), TV Sai Praneeth (99.67%), D Sri Teja (99.41%), V Chandrasekhar (99.31%), M Bala Aditya (99.15%) and several other students stand to get seats in the NIT, Raji Reddy said.

The chairman Raji Reddy, directors L Mahender Reddy and Madireddy Devender Reddy greeted the faculty, students and their parents for their continuous support. The management felicitated the students and their parents who excelled in the test.