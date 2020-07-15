Responsibility of protecting secular India on Congress workers: TPCC Vontela Ratnakar

Mulugu: TPCC spokesmen & Mulugu district Congress in-charge Vontela Ratnakar has said that the onus of protecting the secular character of India is on Congress workers.



A meeting of the chief functionaries was held at Mulugu district headquarters on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Congress party district president Nallela Kumaraswamy. Newly appointed Mulugu district in-charge Vontela Ratnakar attended the meeting and said that the national and State leaders will work directly with each activist in the future.

AICC leaders will interact with the village level public representatives and activists. For this, Ratnakar asked every Congressman to download the Zoom app. Vontela Ratnakar urged the activists to constantly study the ways in which the people's problems can be solved for the Congress to return to power in the country and the State.

Kisan Cell district president Gollapalli Rajender Gowd, mandal party presidents MD Chand Pasha, Chennoju Suryanarayana, Jalapu Anantha Reddy, and others participated.