Restoration of conveyor belt speeds up tunnel rescue op

Hyderabad: The conveyor belt at the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel, where eight workers have been trapped for the past 11 days, was repaired and made operational on Tuesday. Officials stated that the belt will facilitate the removal of muck and debris, significantly aiding rescue operations. The conveyor belt was damaged in the accident on February 22.

With the restoration of the conveyor belt, rescue teams have intensified their efforts. Officials reported that the belt is now removing 800 tonnes of debris per hour from the tunnel. Additionally, a team of experts from the National Centre for Seismology in Delhi has joined the operation, along with personnel from 12 different organizations, to accelerate the rescue process. Excavations are being conducted in areas identified by ground-penetrating radar, with arrangements in place to expedite debris removal. Two escalators have also been prepared to support the rescue mission.

Furthermore, the final components of the Tunnel Boring Machine will be dismantled using a gas cutter and extracted via a loco train. As part of the relief efforts, pump sets are actively removing seepage water from the tunnel, ensuring a safer working environment for rescue teams.

A review meeting was held in the evening by Nagarkurnool District Collector B. Santosh and Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management Arvind Kumar.

They assessed the progress made after the conveyor belt resumed operation. Discussions included the efforts of the Fire Services wing in overcoming challenges, the deployment of rat mining teams, the use of plasma cutters, and measures to enhance coordination among various teams. Officials stated that approximately 6,000 cubic meters of slush across 200 meters must be cleared to reach the trapped workers. State Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is currently in New Delhi, has been closely monitoring the situation. He is in constant communication with officials and has been issuing instructions to expedite the rescue operations.