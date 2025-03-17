Retired staff hold cultural festival

Kodad: The Telangana State-Level Sports, Literature, and Cultural Festival was organized by the Telangana State Government Retired Employees Association at the Public Club in Kodad town in Suryapet district. The event was attended by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Nalgonda MP Kunduru Raghveer Reddy.

Speaking on this occasion Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that he was also a retired employee. “Ours is a friendly government for employees. In the previous BRS government, employees were uncertain about their salaries and pensions. Despite financial burdens, we are ensuring that salaries are paid on the first of every month. I will bring pension-related issues to the attention of the Chief Minister and my fellow ministers. We have recruited 57,000 employees and filled 11,000 teacher posts.The previous government was run by family rule.We have provided transparent promotions to all eligible employees. We are available 24/7 to address every issue.We will fully support pensioner families in every possible way,” he said on the occasion.