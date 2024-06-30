Retirement is mandatory for employees - State Planning Commission Vice President Dr Chinnareddy

Nagarkurnool: State Planning Commission Vice-President G. Chinnareddy said that everyone who is working should retire. On the occasion of the retirement of Additional Collector of Local Bodies of Nagar Kurnool District, Cheerla Srinivasulu, a felicitation program was held in the conference hall of Nagar Kurnool Collectorate.

On this occasion, State Planning Commission Vice President Jillella Chinnareddy was the chief guest and honored retired Additional Collector Cheerla Srinivasulu. Earlier he said..

He said that for 33 years in the revenue department, from the Same level of Deputy Tahsildar to Additional Collector, he became popular with the people and worked with dedication. The retiring Srinivasulu wished to spend their post-retirement life with good health and happiness with their family members.

They are advised to work in the service of the people.

Additional Collector K Sitarama Rao said...

Srinivas has done a great job in his job duties.

He congratulated the Additional Collector in the district on the occasion of his retirement from the duties of local bodies.

GHMC Special Commissioner V Lakshminarayana Said…

Cheerla Srinivasulu got this recognition because He was working from an Same level job in the revenue department and providing better services to the people.



Additional Collectors, RDOs, Tehsildars, Collectorate staff from various districts of the Collectorate and their relatives felicitated the couple.

Earlier, Cheerla Srinivasulu said...

On this occasion, he said that he works for the service of the people and even after retirement, he will continue to work for the service of the people.

He shared his memories of working in various capacities for 33 years.

He said that the Nagar Kurnool Collectorate construction exhibition should have been allotted to him while he was RDO and he feels fortunate to retire today in the place he was allotted to the Collectorate. When Additional Collector Srinivas was working as RDO as Tahsildar, he clamped down on illegal sand transportation. Srinivas earned a good reputation among the people in the respective mandals where he worked.

Collectorate AO Srinivaslu and Other Revenue Officers are participated in this program.