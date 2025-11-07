Rev up efforts to defeat BRS, CM tells Ministers

Hyderabad: Following survey reports which predicted that the Jubilee Hills bypoll was turning out to be a tough fight, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy put the entire party cadre and his Cabinet colleagues on alert and asked them to put more efforts to defeat the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the key electoral fight.

With the byelection - scheduled for November 11 - inching closer, the Chief Minister postponed the Cabinet meeting which was supposed to be held on Friday (today) to November 12 and held a strategy meeting with available ministers at his residence on Thursday. State Congress In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud also took part in the meeting.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the survey reports and instructed the leaders to deploy more number of party leaders and intensify the campaign. The leaders were also instructed to conduct door-to-door campaigns for two days - on Sunday and Monday.

The Chief Minister warned that the Opposition parties will spoil the winning prospects of Congress by spreading false information on social media in the next four days and instructed the party leadership to counter the Opposition on the social media platforms without delay. Revanth Reddy also instructed the leaders to take the message of welfare activities taken up by the government, to the people in the election-bound Assembly segment. He asked them to highlight pathbreaking welfare initiatives like distribution of fine rice through public distribution system (PDS), new ration cards, free bus travel for women and new houses for the poorer sections

According to sources, Meenakashi Natarajan also enquired about the style of campaigning by the Congress to attract the voters. She stressed that more interaction with the individual voters would help to garner votes in support of the Congress in the byelection. She also instructed the CM to closely monitor the campaign and take some important decisions, if necessary, to get the votes in support of the Congress in the next four days. The survey agencies will be deployed in all divisions to get feedback on a daily basis to ascertain the ground reality and take measures accordingly. Special teams would also be formed to reach out to voters and seek their support two days before the polling day.

Meanwhile, in the next Cabinet meeting, the government will discuss the pending local body elections and also approve the Bill for gig workers welfare, which will be adopted in the Assembly soon.