Revanth a la KCR encouraging defections, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Sunday criticised CM Revanth Reddy for emulating former CM K Chandrashekar Rao in encouraging defections by mocking democracy.

Speaking to the media after attending PM Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Reddy asked Telugu people to watch the programme on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am for the next five years. He said Modi is trying to convey his thoughts on social issues to people. Taking on the State government and the CM, he said the Congress that has come to power has made several promises and is trying to break them.

"They promised to give health to people, houses to the poor, loan waivers to farmers, financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women, unemployment benefits, scooties to college girls, and Rs five lakh to students, but, did not stand by a single promise," the minister added.

‘The government is acting like the KCR regime that cheated people; it is mocking democracy, walking in the footsteps of KCR, and encouraging defections by admitting MLAs elected on a different party symbol to the Congress fold.

Terming both the Congress and BRS as ‘corrupt’ parties, Reddy said the Congress will get a tight slap, just as voters taught a lesson to BRS for cheating people. He supported Modi’s call to plant a sapling in the name of the mother who gave birth during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

"There is no more worthy god in the world than amma (mother). Let us all plant a sapling and grow it in the name of our mothers, who took the pain of bearing and giving birth to us," he said.