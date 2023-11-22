Revanth adds cheer to local Cong camp

Wanaparthy: In a spirited rally organised by the Congress party at the Polytechnic Ground, Wanaparthy District Centre on Tuesday, TPCC President A Revanth Reddy voiced his concerns over the alleged neglect of Palamuru and criticised Chief Minister KCR’s focus on specific regions.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth asserted that government funds had been disproportionately allocated to Gajwel, Sircilla, and Siddipet, leaving Palamuru overlooked.

Highlighting the Congress’s contributions, Revanth Reddy mentioned projects initiated in Palamuru, aimed at providing opportunities for the youth of the region. He cited the construction of a temple and school in Chintamadaka, KCR’s hometown, as examples of the Congress’s commitment to local development.

Expressing discontent, Revanth Reddy lamented the challenges faced by students and the unemployed over the past nine years, asserting that only KCR’s family had prospered during this period. He accused the ruling party of neglecting the broader interests of Telangana, alleging severe injustices during the decade-long KCR rule.

Singling out the BRS party’s candidate for the area, the Agriculture Minister SingireddyNiranjan Reddy, Revanth accused him of prioritising personal gains over public welfare. He alleged that Niranjan Reddy, dubbed “Niranjan of commissions,” had amassed hundreds of acres in a farmhouse, branding him as the most corrupt figure in KCR’s cabinet.

In addition, AICC Secretary, Disciplinary Committee President Dr JillellaChinnareddyalong with the party’s candidate for the constituency, TudiMegha Reddy were also in attendance. The leaders emphasised the importance of Congress in addressing the issues faced by Palamuru. They called for the completion of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project and urged the people to rally behind the Congress for a better future.