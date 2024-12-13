Revanth all out to fix BRS in ‘energy scam’

Hyderabad: The winter session of the Assembly that would resume on Monday is likely to raise political heat in the House. It is learnt that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is getting ready to corner the previous BRS government on ‘energy scam.’ Revanth will be tabling the Justice Madan Lokur Commission report on power purchase agreements and irregularities that took place during the last decade. The Commission has submitted a report on this to the government recently.

The government wants this report should not only be tabled but should also be discussed in detail before the government initiates legal action against those identified to have indulged in irregularities. It may be mentioned here that the present government has been alleging that the BRS government had purchased power from Chhattisgarh at a higher price.

“The Judicial Commission is said to have analysed the financial burden on the state after the BRS government entered an MoU with Chhattisgarh. The commission is said to have gathered necessary documentary evidence. Sources said that the reasons for mounting debt burden on DISCOMS were also mentioned in the Commission report.

Official sources said that the Congress government had taken some stringent measures to tide over the financial crisis faced by the DISCOMS during the last one year.

On the other hand, the BRS too is gearing up to counter the allegations and KTR and T Harish Rao would be leading the counterattack.

The establishment of Yadadri and Bhadradri thermal power projects which have been taken up during the BRS rule were also probed by the Commission and found some glitches in the award of works to the agencies. “However, no major irregularities are noticed in the investigation,” sources said, adding that the CM wanted to explain government’s commitment in providing quality power to domestic, commercial, industrial and farming sectors without putting heavy burden on the consumers and how the previous government exploited the energy sector against the interests of the state in the debate on power purchase scam in the House.