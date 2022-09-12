Revanth asks KCR to fulfil all promises made to VRAs & VROs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy wrote a letter Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao demanding him to solve several problems prevailing in the State. He further asked KCR to fulfil his promise as some of the VRAs are dying, who have been protesting for the past 48 days.

Demanding the CM to fulfil the promises given to the VRAs, Revanth warned of launching direct agitation. His demands include promotions to the eligible, two-bedroom houses in their own villages, compensation to the families of the VROs, who have committed suicide or died during duty and one job to the family members.



Revanth alleged that the situation of VRAs in the State is miserable. He criticized that the government is only making them to do all hard work but not protecting their rights. The With megre salaries and without promotions for the past several years, the VRAs are suffering a lot, he lamented.



Revanth said that out of the 23,000 VRAs across the State, 90 per cent of them belongs to BCs and SCs. Work pressure on VRAs has increased after VROs system was cancelled in 2020, he added.