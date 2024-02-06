Revanth calls on Sonia Gandhi, invites her to contest from TS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and invited her to contest from Telangana in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

He met her at her official residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi and brought to her notice about the earlier resolution adopted by the Pradesh Congress Committee about the plea. Responding to this, Sonia Gandhi informed him that she would revert back to the request at the right time. CM Revanth was accompanied by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

About the fulfilment of poll promises, Revanth Reddy informed her how the free RTC travel was proving boon for the women, as it has surpassed with the issuing of more than 14 crore zero tickets. He also briefed her about the cabinet meeting and brought to her notice about the decision to implement Rs 500 gas cylinder and free power supply of upto 200 units. Revanth also informed her about preparations for the undertaking of the BC caste survey.

Earlier during the day, he also took part in the Bharat Nyay Yatra being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi. While briefing the developments in the State, Revanth Reddy informed him about the implementation of guarantees and how the State government was able to raise the limit of Aarogyasri from Rs 5 lakh to 15 lakh.