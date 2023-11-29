Live
- MLA promises to complete overhead tank works
- Telangana Teachers’ Sangam files writ in HC seeking direction to EC to issue postal ballots
- Give a chance to Cong to see real development: Yashaswini
- KCR will certainly score a hat-trick win: KTR
- Arrangements at place for Assembly polling
- Charlie Munger, closest aide of Warren Buffet, dies at 99
- Jagan brought equality with Jagananna colonies: Rajini
- Five Indian States On High Alert As China's Respiratory Illness Surge Sparks Preparedness Review
- Vijayawada: Call to protect panchayat raj system
- Vice President Of Karnataka State Contractors' Association Passes Away Amidst Allegations Of Political Vendetta And Financial Scandal
Just In
Revanth completes 87 public meetings in 63 segments
Hyderabad: By the time campaign concluded, the PCC Chief A Revanth Reddy completed 87 public meetings under 63 Assembly constituencies.The leader who...
Hyderabad: By the time campaign concluded, the PCC Chief A Revanth Reddy completed 87 public meetings under 63 Assembly constituencies.
The leader who began his first public meeting on October 16 in Vikarabad completed 87 meetings by Tuesday with his Malkajgiri meeting, along with Gandhi siblings, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
Meanwhile the star campaigners including those from Karnataka also remained busy in the past few weeks in various constituencies.
While AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge took part in 10 public meetings, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi covered 23 and 26 public meetings respectively,covering daily three to four constituencies.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president, D K Shivakumar took part in 10 public meetings. While the Chief Ministers of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Bhagel took part in 3 and 4 public meetings respectively.