Revanth completes 87 public meetings in 63 segments

Hyderabad: By the time campaign concluded, the PCC Chief A Revanth Reddy completed 87 public meetings under 63 Assembly constituencies.

The leader who began his first public meeting on October 16 in Vikarabad completed 87 meetings by Tuesday with his Malkajgiri meeting, along with Gandhi siblings, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Meanwhile the star campaigners including those from Karnataka also remained busy in the past few weeks in various constituencies.

While AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge took part in 10 public meetings, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi covered 23 and 26 public meetings respectively,covering daily three to four constituencies.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president, D K Shivakumar took part in 10 public meetings. While the Chief Ministers of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Bhagel took part in 3 and 4 public meetings respectively.