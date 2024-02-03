Revanth dares BRS to dethrone Cong govt

Adilabad/Hyderabad: It was a brief but power-packed electoral speech by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Indravelly on Friday from where the Congress party blew the poll bugle for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to the repeated comments being made by the BRS leaders like K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao that the Congress government would collapse in three to six months and that KCR would become the CM again, Revanth challenged them to try and pull down his government. Calling the duo as ‘Billa and Ranga’, the CM said if they tried to do so people will beat them in the streets. He said the best option available for former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was to buy an island like the self-styled godman Nityananda and declare himself as the chief minister of that island. “BRS can never come to power in the near future,” he said.

Revanth further said the Congress government was not like the Kaleshwaram project to collapse so easily. People have given a mandate to the Congress dethroning the ‘autocratic’ rule of KCR and they are there to stay for a full term.

He thundered saying if any attempt to destabilize his government was made by the BRS, people would tie such leaders to the trees and punish them in public.

It is a matter of shame for the previous regime to still cry for power when the people asked them to be in the Opposition, he added.



The TPCC chief also appealed to the people not to vote for the BRS saying that every Lok Sabha seat the BRS would win will be mortgaged with PM Modi. He predicted that the pink party may not win more than one or two seats at the most.

The Chief Minister announced that the cooking gas scheme of Rs 500 per cylinder for the poor will be launched by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in the presence of one lakh women soon. He further said that 17,000 constable posts will also be filled in the next 15 days. His government has already filled 7,000 jobs out of 2 lakh vacancies and the government is committed to fulfill the promise of filling all the jobs.

He accused the previous government of ignoring the tribal areas. They had no time for the people of Adilabad as they were busy looting the public money during the 10-year rule, he said. Unlike the BRS, he said, the Congress government would complete all the pending projects, including Tummidihatti, Kunta, Sabarmati in the district and the repairs of the Kadem project and ensure that they get water for drinking and agriculture.