Revanth issues ‘zero bill’ to BRS in LS polls

Hyderabad: It was a day of challenges between the BRS and Congress. While BRS working president K T Rama Rao reiterated his comment that if people had known in advance that Revanth Reddy would become the CM then the Congress would not have got even 30 seats, Revanth threw a challenge to KTR and KCR to try and win at least one seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a massive gathering at the public meeting, the second in a series of meetings as part of the campaign for Parliamentary elections after Kodangal, Revanth Reddy said while KTR came to power under the shadow of his father, he had come up from the grassroots level. He called upon the cadre to shoo away any BRS leader if they say that the Congress government would collapse in three months or six months. “BRS leaders do not have magnanimity to accept the defeat,” he said.

The CM said the Congress had reached this stage by facing immense challenges including false cases foisted by the KCR government. He said the rank and file of the Congress were fully charged and they will ensure that the BRS gets washed out in the ensuing LS elections.

He said just as the farmers erect electric fences to keep the wild boars at bay, people of Telangana have decided to keep KCR and family at bay. They had done so during the Assembly polls and the same scene will repeat in the LS polls, he added.

The Chief Minister said the BRS had failed to fulfill its poll promises and hence thinks all would be like them. But the Congress is determined to implement all its assurances, he said. “We have already implemented some and soon other guarantees would be implemented,” he added.

Revanth Reddy said his government is committed to provide jobs and hence it has issued letters for 25,000 posts. Another 6,000 to 7,000 jobs will be given in March, he said. The CM also ridiculed BJP’s poll mantra of ‘Gujarat model’ and wondered if this meant fake promises, burning down the people and coercing other states into giving up the investments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Revanth said, did not keep his word of 2 crore jobs per annum and doubling of farmers income. “BJP is seeking another term assuring it will implement now. Why did it fail to do so in 10 years, he asked. If implemented by now, 20 crore people would have got jobs, he added.



Likening the CBI, ED, IT and other Central agencies to be frontal organisations of a party, Revanth Reddy felt that all the BJP government at the Centre did was destabilising state governments of Opposition parties, dividing other parties and putting Opposition leaders in jail.