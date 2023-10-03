Revanth: KCR, KTR lack stature to use NTR for votes

Hyderabad: Alleging that it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who conspired to ensure TDP’s disappearance from political arena, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday felt neither KCR nor Minister KTR has the stature to use NTR’s name for votes.

Responding to KTR’s statement likening himself with former CM and Telugu cinema star NTR, Reddy felt that KTR was stooping to new low to get votes. “There is a difference between dog and a fox. One is trustworthy, while the other is deceptive.

NTR was a man of stature who served people. He not only entrusted power to weak, but also did not encourage family to indulge in corruption.

None of his family members ever visited the Secretariat nor indulged in corruption. None has the right to compare themselves with the great soul like NTR,” he remarked.