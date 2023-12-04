Revanth Reddy is front runner for the CM post

Hyderabad: The majority of the elected MLAs of the Congress party are said to be in favour of A Revanth Reddy as chief minister.

The elected Congress MLAs have reached Hotel Ella for the meeting of the Congress Legislative Party. Sources said that more than 50 MLAs are in favour of Revanth Reddy as their leader. If the consensus is arrived, the party may declare the names of the chief minister and deputy chief and if there is no consensus the party leaders may adopt a resolution to authorise the party high command to take a call on the CM candidate.

The party leaders and workers have assembled in large numbers at the hotel. The senior leaders of the Congress party including the AICC observers have already reached the hotel. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar is overseeing the CLP meeting. Since today is auspicious day the swearing in ceremony is likely to be held today itself.