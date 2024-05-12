Revanth Reddy, Owaisi unwind with football, cricket

A day after hectic campaigning in Telangana came to an end, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday took to their favourite sports to unwind.

While Revanth Reddy played football with some youth Congress leaders and students at the University of Hyderabad, Owaisi joined children near his house to play cricket.

The key leaders of the two parties spent some time relaxing, a day before polling in the Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

Sporting an "India Team A" T-shirt with his name printed on the back, the Chief Minister joined MLC Balmoor Venkat, Anil Kumar Yadav, Faheem Qureshi, NSUI leaders and university students.

"Until yesterday, the campaign for the Parliament election was head-on. While getting ready for public service again from tomorrow...played football with young players at the Central University ground. Telangana youth will be encouraged in sports to fly the Indian flag on international sports platforms," Revanth Reddy on Twitter.

The Chief Minister, who is also the state Congress chief, led his party’s campaign in Lok Sabha polls in the state by addressing 57 public meetings in less than a month.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Owaisi played gully cricket with children near his house in Shastripuram in the old city.

In a video circulated widely on social media, he is seen batting with the young boys bowling to him. The Hyderabad MP, who is seeking re-election for a fifth consecutive term, was busy in hectic campaigning till Saturday, walking through lanes and bylanes and addressing public meetings every day.