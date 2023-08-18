Revanth Reddy puts 17 conditions to ticket aspirants in Telangana elections

The Telangana Congress was witnessing hectic political activity within hours after TPCC President A Revanth Reddy announced the sale applications for ticket aspirants. The party has fixed Rs 10,000 per application for the aspirants from OC and BC communities and the SC and ST leaders will have to shell out Rs 25,000 to buy an application.



Congress leader Manavatharoy was the first one to buy the application and submitted it to the party leadership on Friday. He was aspiring candidate to contest from Sattupally assembly constituency in the SC category. Congress leaders B Ilaiah from Aliar assembly constituency, Juvvada Narsinga Rao ( Korutla), Madhu ( Gushmahal) and DR Mulai Naik from Mahbubabad filed their applications.

Revanth Reddy said that the party has put certain conditions on the ticket aspirants. The aspirants should accept the condition which includes ‘no dowry ‘ in the declaration to the party. The ticket aspirants should accept all 17 conditions. After verifying their credentials, the party high command will finalise the names of the candidates in consultation with the Political Affairs Committee in Hyderabad.















