Revanth rescues tribal being exploited in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy rescued a camel herder Rathod Namdev from Soudi Arabia.

The herder was struggling in the desert on the borders of Kuwait - Saudi Arabia.

Rathod, a tribal from Ruvi village, Mudhol mandal, Nirmal district, went to Kuwait on a domestic work visa. The Arab owner sold him and sent to Saudi Arabia to work as a camel herder. Rathod sent a selfie video to the Chief Minister requesting to save him from the harassment of the employer. The video has already created a sensation on social media recently.

The CM responded instantly and instructed the officials to rescue the victim from Saudi Arabia. Telangana GAD (NRI )department officials and State Mineral Development Corporation Chairman E Anil coordinated with the Indian embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi took all steps to release Rathod and brought him home.

The efforts of the Saudi Arabian Telugu Association (SATA) teams are also appreciated.

Rathod along with his family members met the Chief Minister and thanked for rescuing him from the clutches of employer who was harassing him.