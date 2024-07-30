Revanth smells massive scam in power projects under BRS rule

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday reiterated that the previous BRS government had indulged in a massive scam in the power projects during their 10-year rule.

Intervening in a debate on power, the CM said that all rules and regulations were violated in according tenders to BHEL and opted for sub critical power plant which generates more of ash and less of power which was harmful to environment in place of super critical power project where consumption of coal would be less and more power could be generated.

The CM further alleged that the Bhadradri Thermal Power project was notconstructed at the place which was originally earmarked for it. This change of place had resulted in the project getting submerged in water whenever there was a flood. This misdeed had led to an inquiry against 16 officials.

The works which should have beencompleted within two years were dragged till eight years.

The governmenthad to face losses of Rs 9,000 crore in a project with Rs 40,000 crore. Similarly, because of corrupt practices, the Yadadri power project had cost the exchequer Rs 8.64 crore per one MW of powerproduction. Similarly, the Bhadradri was costing Rs 9.73 crore per MW. In contrast, the cost incurred by NTPC for one MW power was Rs 7.38 crore.

The BRS which initially showed bravado and asked for probe was now scared that the truth would come out and hence were trying to stop the probe, he alleged. He said during their time the then opposition voice was gagged on this issue. He said that as a TDP member when he had tried to expose them, KCR had ordered the marshals to bundle him and send

him out.