  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Revanth to take oath after 1 pm

Revanth to take oath after 1 pm
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The mahurtam timing for swearing in ceremony has been slightly changed from 10.28 am to 1.04 pm.The officials of various departments are...

Hyderabad: The mahurtam timing for swearing in ceremony has been slightly changed from 10.28 am to 1.04 pm.

The officials of various departments are engaged in making all the arrangements for swearing in of the new Chief Minister of Telangana. Chief Secretary Santi Kumari and other top officials are supervising the arrangements.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X