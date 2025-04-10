Revanth vows to keep BJP away from Telangana

Hyderabad: The AICC’s Chintan Baithak held in Ahmedabad made special mention of Telangana, lauding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s initiative to undertake a caste census in the state — a move hailed as a model for the entire country.

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, in his address on Wednesday, praised the Telangana government and Revanth Reddy for their progressive governance.

Speaking at the AICC session, Revanth Reddy vowed to block the BJP from gaining a foothold in Telangana. Recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s role in the liberation of Telangana from the Nizam’s rule, the CM said the people of Telangana remain deeply indebted to Patel and share a special bond with him. “While Sardar Patel liberated Telangana from the Nizam, Sonia Gandhi gave the region statehood. Under her leadership, the Congress will ensure the defeat of the BJP,” he said. “Standing on the land of Gujarat, I resolve to stop the BJP from entering Telangana,” Revanth declared.

Revanth Reddy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of propagating Nathuram Godse’s ideology and stressed the need to combat such divisive thoughts. He criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for being insensitive to farmers’ issues and national security, and accused Modi of fomenting unrest in Manipur.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, Revanth Reddy said the Congress in Telangana has already delivered on key promises. “We waived off `21,000 crore in farm loans, benefiting 25 lakh farmers within just 10 months of taking office,” he said.

“We also conducted the caste census, fulfilling Rahul Gandhi’s commitment.

The Modi government, on the other hand, didn’t even allow Rahul Gandhi to speak in the Lok Sabha for fear he would raise the caste census issue.

Revanth Reddy also targeted the BJP over employment, recalling Modi’s promise to create two crore jobs annually. “It’s been 11 years.

The Centre should have created over 20 crore jobs by now. Instead, Modi and Amit Shah created jobs only for themselves, while two crore youth have remained jobless each year,” he alleged.