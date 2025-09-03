Revanth’s views on Naxalism dishonour martyrs, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana unit condemned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks suggesting that Naxalism “cannot be ended.” BJP leaders have strongly condemned the statement, calling it a grave insult to the thousands of innocent tribals and police personnel who lost their lives fighting Naxal violence.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said on Tuesday, “Naxalism is not just a movement—it’s a violent ideology. To say it cannot be eradicated is to dishonor the sacrifices of our brave police and citizens,” pointing out that even Congress leaders have lost family members to Naxalite attacks.

The Union Minister accused the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, of failing to respect the Telangana police force. “How can he forget the bloodshed and bravery of those who laid down their lives to protect our democracy?” they asked.

He further alleged that individuals with Naxal backgrounds have been embedded in key positions within the state government. “Former Naxalites are sitting in the cabinet. One has even been recommended for a Padma award. The Education Commission includes people with extremist leanings. Even the Vice Presidential candidate has a history aligned with Naxal ideology,” they claimed.

Calling it a “coordinated ideological infiltration,” BJP leaders warned of a conspiracy to mislead Telangana’s youth. “This is not a coincidence—it’s a dangerous attempt to revive Naxalism under the guise of governance.”

He recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the Centre’s commitment to eliminating extremism by 2026 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“Telangana must never become a haven for Naxalites. Constitution and democracy are superior to violent extremism. No argument is needed on this,” he pointed out.