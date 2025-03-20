Live
- India to get its own safe and secure web browser, Zoho wins bid
- AI will complement education, not replace it: Maharashtra minister
- India go down to Thailand in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup opener
- Kirsty Coventry becomes first female president of IOC
- Bikaner's nonagenarian athlete Pana Devi wins gold medals, proves age is just a number
- Subject is More Important than the Budget: Dr. TR Chandrashekar
- Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi engage in war of words over law and order in Bihar Legislative Council
- MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy Inaugurates Purified Water Plant at Government Degree College
- Task Force studying need to tweak Atomic Energy Act for bringing in private sector: Govt
- State-of-the-art River Navigation Simulator installed at Kolkata Port for river pilots
Reventh Government ignored Former Supreme Court Judgent.
Dr. Pabbathi Srikrishna Mala Mahanadu National President.
Telangana CM totally ignored supreme court Judgement of new as well as former judgement by declared SC micro classification. Though bjp ruled parties are not showed this much of eager ti destroy the unity of the un touchable people unfortunately Revant reddy very intrested to disturbing the Indian constitution, Babasaheb ideology.
Census not completed national wide census not declared how many casts, numerical, empharical, social, educatioal, political developed and backwardness yet its not applied for the Scheduled cast people but Suddenly Revanth reddy declared bifurcation of SC its completely against indian constitution and it seems like RSS policy. So that as a scheduled cast organization we strongly opposed this bill, we must teach a serious lesson to Congress party.