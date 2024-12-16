Revised Timing for Maha Mangal Harathi at Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temples

Gadwal: The Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temples, located in Alampur, Jogulamba Gadwal District, have announced a change in the timings for the morning Maha Mangal Harathi, coinciding with the conclusion of Dhanurmasam on December 16, 2024. The temple administration has shifted the timing for the early morning rituals, which is a noteworthy update for devotees.

The revised timings are as follows:

The Sri Jogulamba Amma's Maha Mangal Harathi will now take place at 5:30 AM, instead of the earlier scheduled time of 6:30 AM.

The Sri Balabrahmeswara Swamy's Maha Mangal Harathi will be conducted at 5:45 AM, replacing the previous timing of 6:00 AM.

This adjustment aims to accommodate the concluding period of Dhanurmasam, a significant month in the Hindu calendar, marked by special prayers and rituals. The temple authorities have made this change to maintain a smooth flow of rituals, and they have requested all devotees to take note and cooperate with the updated schedule.

The temple’s effort to inform and update the devotees about this change is commendable, ensuring that there is no confusion during the crucial rituals of Dhanurmasam. It’s essential for regular temple-goers to make a note of these new timings to participate in the revered rituals without missing out.

Overall, this update reflects the temple’s commitment to organizing the spiritual practices in an orderly manner, ensuring the convenience of the devotees while preserving the sanctity of the rituals. Devotees are encouraged to adhere to the new timings for a harmonious experience during this auspicious period.