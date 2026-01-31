SIT asks KCR to be in Hyd for questioning tomorrow

The Telangana Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case rejected the request of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao to question him at his farmhouse. Instead, the SIT decided to grill the Leader of Opposition and the former chief minister at 3 pm on February 1 at his Nandinagar residence in Hyderabad. On Friday, it issued a fresh notice under the Section 160 of CrPC to him and pasted the notice near the entrance of his Hyderabad residence.

In the fresh notice, the BRS president was asked to be in his Nandinagar residence on Sunday as the questioning will be done from 3 pm onwards. SIT has decided to question him at his Nandinagar residence as it’s his official address.

The issue of questioning of KCR by the investigation team became a hot topic in political circles after the SIT issued notices to KCR on Thursday, asking him to appear before it at 3 pm on Friday.

The SIT had also given the option of questioning him at his choice of place. However, in his reply, assuring full support to the investigating agency, the BRS chief wrote a letter to the investigating officer (IO) expressing his inability to attend the inquiry in the wake of a busy schedule of meetings with the party leaders for upcoming municipal elections. He also wanted the SIT officials to undertake the questioning at his farmhouse in Eravelli and wanted the officials to issue the notice at that address.

There was suspense in the BRS camp on Friday till evening as the party leaders speculated that the police would give another notice to their party president. The suspense ended when the SIT issued the notice in the night.

Meanwhile, KCR ventured around the agricultural fields to see the crops near his farmhouse on Friday. He was seen with the party’s former MP J Santosh Kumar. It would be interesting to see the next move of the BRS chief whether he would attend the inquiry or seek more time.