MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st January 2026

Indian economy is not as rosy

Although the Economic Survey has painted a rosy picture of the Indian economy, it is not as rosy and does not sit comfortably with the economic plight of an overwhelming majority of people that they suffer in their daily life. “Bright India”, the new name given to the “Shining India”, is an illusion or at the most a reality for the upper crust. Suffering will continue to exist if the persistence of poverty and unemployment are anything to go by.

The logic of the claim that the rest of the world is not keeping up with India’s growth rate while it is home to the largest concentration of impoverished people defies understanding. The contention that India is a bright spot in a world that is getting darker is good only for self-satisfaction. The fastest growing economy does not keep the pot boiling or fill the bellies. It is self-evident that the Economic Survey has defended scrapping of MGNREGA for political reasons.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Both India and EU will gain from FTA

With reference to the article India-EU FTA is a win-win proposition for both economies (THI Jan 30), I would like to highlight the significance of this historic agreement. The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement is a landmark deal that will take our economic ties to the next level. This agreement is a feather in the cap for both India and the EU, as it will provide a much-needed boost to our trade and investment relations. Indian industries will get preferential access to the European market across 99 per cent of tariff lines, covering 99.5o per cent of trade value.

This will be a shot in the arm for our employment-generating sectors like textiles, leather, and footwear. The agreement will also pave the way for increased cooperation in areas like IT and professional services, education, and other business services. The mobility of professionals will become easier, and non-trade barriers are expected to go down. To reap the benefits of this agreement, Indian industries need to gear up and take advantage of the new opportunities. They should focus on improving their competitiveness and quality standards to meet the EU’s requirements.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

FTA is a good augury

Apropos “India-EU FTA is a win-win proposition for both economies” (THI, Jan). The conclusion of the long-pending India-EU Free Trade Agreement is indeed welcome news. It promises balanced gains—duty-free access for many Indian exports like textiles, footwear, tea, spices and jewellery, while opening our markets sensibly to European cars, alcohol, machinery and services. It also opens doors for deeper cooperation in defence, security, technology and skills. However, the real test begins now. To make the FTA truly beneficial for ordinary Indians, the government must move quickly on implementation.

This means streamlining customs procedures, investing in export infrastructure (especially cold chains for agri-products and quality certification for MSMEs), offering targeted support to small exporters facing compliance costs, and closely monitoring sensitive sectors like dairy and poultry to prevent any sudden import surge. Transparent communication with farmers and industry will build confidence. Done right, this pact can create jobs, lift incomes and strengthen India’s global standing.

S M Jeeva, Chennai-32

Effective implementation vital for India

Apropos, “India-EU FTA is a win-win proposition for both economies” (THI Jan 30). Finalization of the India-EU FTA is a significant milestone for our economy. While the duty-free access for over 90 per cent of our exports, such as textiles and footwear, is a major victory, the real test lies in ground-level implementation. We must help our small-scale exporters meet stringent European regulatory standards and navigate non-trade barriers.

Prioritising technical support for SMEs and improving logistical efficiency will be essential to ensure that this “historic” agreement translates into actual job creation and sustainable growth for the country.

K Sakunthala, Coimbatore-641016

Post-Texas shocker, India must rise like Phoenix

Apropos “Texas tremor to blight Indians’ entry into US’ (THI Jan 29), Texas Governor and Republican, Greg Abbot dropped a bombshell by freezing recruitment of H-1B Visa holders across public Universities and state agencies till May 31, 2027. This will adversely affect Indians as Texas is home to over 41,000 H-1B Visa holders.

This wasn’t unexpected. A tariff-crazy Trump was expected to react explosively to India signing an FTA with the EU to douse the effects of US-imposed tariffs. India, in the meantime mustn’t be seen as an alms-seeker. Through Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives, the country must rise like the proverbial Phoenix in the interest of national pride and self-dependence. It remains to be seen how America will survive without ‘draining’ Indian brains, which has contributed significantly to America’s prosperity.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi