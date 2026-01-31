Telangana’s Para Athletes Take Centre Stage at 8th Senior State Para Athletics Championship – 2026

Hyderabad: The spirit of determination and sporting excellence is on full display as the 8th Senior Telangana State Para Athletics Championship – 2026 commenced grandly on January 29 at the Gachibowli Athletics Ground, Hyderabad. The prestigious championship is being organised by the Telangana Para Athletics Association (TPAA) under the aegis of the Telangana Para Sports Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. V. Shekhar, President of the Para Athletics Association of Telangana and a native of Mahabubnagar, said the championship is being conducted under the affiliation of the Telangana State Sports Authority and with the recognition of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). He highlighted that the event serves as a crucial selection platform for identifying talented athletes who will represent the state at the 24th National Para Athletics Championship – 2026, scheduled to be held in the last week of February in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Para-athletes from across Telangana are competing in a wide range of track and field events, including 100 m, 400 m, 800 m, 1500 m, 5000 m (men only), club throw, shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, long jump, and high jump. The organisers clarified that each athlete is permitted to participate in a maximum of three events, ensuring fair competition and broad participation.

The registration process for the championship concluded on January 27, 2026, with an encouraging response from athletes across the state.

Dr. V. Shekhar emphasised that the championship is a golden opportunity for state-level para-athletes to showcase their abilities and take a decisive step towards national recognition. “Our primary objective is to nurture strong talent in Telangana and send well-prepared athletes to compete at the national level,” he said.

Prashanth G., Secretary of PAAT, Babu S., EC Member of PCI, along with other officials and dignitaries, were present at the event, lending their support to the athletes and organisers.

The championship stands as a celebration of resilience, inclusivity, and sporting spirit, reaffirming Telangana’s growing commitment to promoting para sports and empowering athletes with disabilities.