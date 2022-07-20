RGV files extortion case in Punjagutta PS

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Wednesday approached the Punjagutta police and lodged a complaint against one N Ravi Kumar Reddy, accusing him of trying to extort, cheat and cause monetary losses to him using a forged document.

In his complaint, Varma alleged that prior to the release of his new film 'Ladki' on July 14, Reddy representing Sivam Celluloids, filed a suit in a City Civil Court here to stall the film's release and produced a forged letter of assurance purported to have been executed by Varma on a letter head.

The letter had Varma allegedly assuring to pay them Rs.1.33 crore. Based on the letter, the release of the movie was stopped, he said, adding that the letter head was a fabricated document and the signature on it too was forged.

He said he came to know about the forged document on July 18 when the papers of arbitration were given to him, after which he challenged the orders of the court in Civil Miscellaneous Appeal No. 325/2022 and got the ad-interim orders suspended on July 18.

The Punjagutta police said action would be initiated after taking legal opinion.