Rice millers fail to hand over CMR rice

Karimnagar: A few millers are creating trouble in handing over Custom Milling Rice (CMR) even as the government has repeatedly issued notices to handover the rice or pay money for it.

The millers are being negligent in handing over dues from 2021-22. Around 7,03,500 metric tonnes of grain have been allocated under CMR in the 2020-21 monsoon and Yasangi seasons in the district. The grain should be returned at the rate of 67 kg per quintal of raw rice and 68 kg per quintal of boiled rice, but after four years, there is no expected progress. A total of 58 millers in the district have to return 10,81,900 quintals of rice after milling 16,25,236 quintals of grain allotted to them.

As 3,49,945 quintals of rice remained with the millers, Civil Supplies Corporation officials issued notices several times. Due to non-response, orders were issued to handover 4,37,438 quintals of rice along with 25% fine; however, 43,774 quintals of rice are yet to be given. It may be mentioned that last December, Task Force and Enforcement officers inspected six mills in Huzurabad, Jammikunta and Illandakunta. For 2022-23 monsoon, yasangi seasons it was found that 5.41 lakh quintals of grain was allocated under CMR and 2.66 lakh quintals of grain goes unaccounted. The value of these will be more than Rs 52.13 crores.

There are allegations that the CMR grain in the mills is getting side-tracked due to non-conduct of regular inspections. While cases have been registered in some situations where culprits were identified, it is yet far away that the government receives its due.

It seems that the CMR dues are not being returned because the millers who took the grain sold the rice in collision with the civil supply officials.