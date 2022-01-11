RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav meets Telangana CM KCR in Hyderabad

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.

A four-member team including Tejaswi Yadav, former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, former MLC Sunil Singh and former MLA Bhola Yadav arrived by a special flight in Hyderabad.

The RJD leaders opined that there is a need for the TRS and RJD to unite to overthrow the BJP's divisive and undemocratic policies. The team also said that the BJP which is working against all the sections, need to be ousted for which a future action should be finalized. The RJD leaders said that the TRS party will have complete support from them and urged the CM to play an active role in national politics.

Bihar leader of opposition Sri @yadavtejashwi made a courtesy call on CM Sri K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad today. pic.twitter.com/Xq5Bw13QRb — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 11, 2022





Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav also spoke to K Chandrasekhar Rao over phone and inquired about the latter's health. Lalu Prasad reminded the CM that RJD supported in the formation of Telangana and also invited him to play active role in national politics.

Meanwhile, Tejaswi Yadav also inquired about development of agriculture and welfare programmes in the state. Yadav opined that the national politics should be strengthened to safeguard the country's integrity and they should work together in the ongoing anti-BJP struggle.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao and other TRS leaders were present.