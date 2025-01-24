"Road Safety Month: Awareness Rally Organized in Gadwal".

Gadwal : Under the aegis of TSRTC, a large-scale awareness rally was organized in Gadwal on Friday. The rally, which began at the RTC depot, included drivers, RTC staff, and students. It was flagged off by District Transport Officer Krishna Reddy and RTC DM CH Muralikrishna.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Transport Officer said that as part of the month-long road safety celebrations, being held from January 1 to January 31, various awareness programs are being conducted across the district. Pamphlets on road safety rules were distributed to vehicle drivers. He highlighted that, on average, five lakh people were involved in road accidents across the country last year, resulting in the deaths of 1.7 lakh people nationwide and 6,000 people in Telangana alone.

To curb such incidents, he emphasized the importance of raising awareness among drivers, passengers, and the public about road safety and adhering to safety norms.

Drivers were advised to take necessary precautions, including:

Wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers.

Mandatory use of seat belts while traveling in cars.

Avoiding negligence in using helmets and seat belts, as they save hundreds of lives.

Abstaining from driving under the influence of alcohol.

Avoiding distractions like phone usage, engaging in conversations with passengers, or operating music systems while driving, which could lead to accidents.

Driving at controlled speeds and avoiding overtaking at sharp or blind curves and crowded areas.

Reducing speed in school zones and construction sites.

He also urged drivers to signal in advance with indicators while making turns, especially in poor visibility conditions such as fog, dust, or darkness. Exiting vehicles safely by checking for oncoming traffic was advised. He stressed the importance of taking short breaks during long journeys and driving cautiously considering weather conditions. Drivers were instructed to ensure their vehicles are in good condition, possess valid driving licenses, and carry documents such as vehicle insurance and pollution certificates.

Special attention was drawn to reducing speed and being cautious in areas with children, pregnant women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. Drivers were reminded to take responsibility for both their passengers' and pedestrians' safety.

RTC DM CH Muralikrishna mentioned that awareness programs are being conducted in schools and colleges across the district to educate students about road safety and traffic rules.

During the event, the best drivers, Ramulu, Satish Babu, and BV Ramulu, were felicitated by the District Transport Officer, RTC DM, and traffic SIs.

CI Jojamma, TI KS Shetty, Srinivas Goud, and others participated in the program.