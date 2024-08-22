Roads Blocked with Just a Drop of Rain: A Decade-Long Problem Continues

Gadwal: BRS and Congress Focus on Blaming Each Other Instead of Solving Issues," Says BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy.

In a press conference held today at the BJP office in Aija town, BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy addressed the poor condition of roads in Jogulamba Gadwal district. He highlighted that major roads, such as the Aija-Gadwal road, Aija-Kurnool road, Gadwal-Raichur road, and Gattu-Gadwal road, along with various connecting roads in every mandal, are in a deplorable state. He emphasized that the condition of these roads poses serious risks to the public, especially during emergencies, as people are forced to travel with their lives in their hands. The situation is further aggravated by the dilapidated condition of culverts across the district, creating an unpredictable and dangerous environment.

He specifically mentioned several critical link roads in Aija mandal, including the Medikonda link road, Uttanur link road, Chinna Tandrapadu link road, and the TT Doddi link road. The bridge over Pedda Vagu on the route from Aija to Kurnool was highlighted as particularly hazardous.

Ramachandra Reddy criticized both Congress and BRS party leaders in the Alampur constituency for engaging in mudslinging instead of contributing to the constituency's development. He also pointed out the neglect in completing the construction of the Polonu Vagu bridge on the Aija to Medikonda road, which began a year ago but remains unfinished. Due to the recent rains, the incomplete work has been rendered ineffective, leading to the misuse of government funds. He demanded immediate action against the responsible officials and contractors for the delay and called for the prompt completion of the project.

Ramachandra Reddy warned that if the concerned authorities do not address the deteriorating roads and damaged culverts across the district, the BJP will stage a district-wide roadblock protest. The press conference was attended by Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medikonda Bhim Sen Rao, Town General Secretary Kampati Bhagat Reddy, Lakshman Goud, Lakshmana Chari, Venkatesh, and Yadav along with other activists.