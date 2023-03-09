Role played by women in society exemplary

Nizamabad: ZP chairman Dadannagari Vitthal Rao said that the role played by women in the development of society is noteworthy.

District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanunth called to achieve economic self-sufficiency by taking advantage of the financial support provided by the government. On the occasion of the International Women's Day, a programme was organised at New Ambedkar Bhavan under the auspices of the District Women and Child Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Dadannagari Vithal Rao, District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanuman, City Mayor Neetu Kiran, Additional Collector Chitra Mishra, Women's Cooperative Corporation Chairperson Akula Lalita and others participated in the event.