  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Role played by women in society exemplary

Role played by women in society exemplary
x

Role played by women in society exemplary

Highlights

ZP chairman Dadannagari Vitthal Rao said that the role played by women in the development of society is noteworthy.

Nizamabad: ZP chairman Dadannagari Vitthal Rao said that the role played by women in the development of society is noteworthy.

District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanunth called to achieve economic self-sufficiency by taking advantage of the financial support provided by the government. On the occasion of the International Women's Day, a programme was organised at New Ambedkar Bhavan under the auspices of the District Women and Child Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Dadannagari Vithal Rao, District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanuman, City Mayor Neetu Kiran, Additional Collector Chitra Mishra, Women's Cooperative Corporation Chairperson Akula Lalita and others participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X