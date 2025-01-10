Rope in SHGs to establish solar power plants: RR DC

Rangareddy: As the government is ambitiously working to encourage establishment of solar power plants in the State as an effective alternative to conventional energy, the Ranga Reddy district administration is gearing up to put a fire in officials’ belly in order to mobilise resources required to shape the idea.

The aim is to empower women mainly from Self-Help Groups through helping them in establishing solar power plants in different districts. The idea is to generate 1,000 megawatts of solar energy through establishing plants.

“The government has decided to produce one crore women millionaires in five years. Interest-free loans will be provided to women as part of promoting entrepreneurship. Officials have been instructed to prepare plans and provide facilities so that women can establish and run their desired businesses,” said Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka while addressing a video conference on Wednesday in the presence of Ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha.

District Collector C Narayan Reddy went into a huddle with officials and urged them to rope in SHGs and help them establish solar power plants in the district. Official records show there are 19,252 SHGs functioning in the district followed by 788 village organisations (VOs) and 783 village organisation assistants (VOAs) beside 21 mandal samakhyas.

“Officials were told to find vacant government lands in different mandals of the district and plan accordingly to help SHGs establish solar power plants. Since each plant requires minimum four acres to produce one mw solar energy, it has been decided to find at least 150 acres in different parts of the district to shape idea aimed squarely at encouraging entrepreneurship among women,” informed A Srilatha, District Rural Development Officer.

The proposed plants, she said, should be within radius of five km from the power sub-stations in the district to allow them to perform with all required logistical support. It is said that the women groups have been told to identify available land for setting up solar plants. The groups were also told to coordinate with bank officials to secure financial assistance.