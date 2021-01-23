Ropeway in Hyderabad soon

Traffic gridlocks remained as the most concerned issues in Hyderabad even after the metro trains came into existence. To put an end to the traffic woes of the people, the government is contemplating to introduce another transportation service i.e., ropeway transportation facility.

The Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) is working on ropeway route in Hyderabad which is running successfully in the world. At present, a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared to introduce a three-lane ropeway -- two corridors in Hyderabad and another in Yadadri. UMTA is exploring the feasibility to construct ropeways of about 17 km on the three routes.

A design to set up ropeway at a height of 50 to 150 km from the ground with the cabin that can employ eight persons is being studied.

UMTA officials is planning to construct ropeway in the area where the metro train service in unavailable i.e., from Nehru Zoological Park to MGBS, Khairatabad to Secretariat, Paradise to Secretariat for about 12 km. Also, a 5 km ropeway from Raigiri to Yadadri temple is being planned.