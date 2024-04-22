Rouse Avenue Court to hear bail petition of MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court will hear the bail petitions of MLC Kavitha, who is arrested in the Delhi liquor scam case and is in Tihar Jail, on Monday. In her bail petition, Kavitha has stated that she has health problems, which will worsen if she is in jail. The court will investigate these.

It is known that Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on March 15 and appeared in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on March 16. With the permission of the court, the ED took Kavitha into custody for 10 days in two installments and interrogated her. After that Kavitha was sent to 14 days judicial custody and sent to Tihar Jail on March 26. Meanwhile, CBI arrested Kavitha in Tihar Jail on 11th of this month.

Meanwhile, Kavitha has approached the court to grant interim bail to her son who has exams. However, the court refused bail saying that the poem could affect the society.

In this context, petitions were filed in the court for bail in the ED case on March 26 and bail in the CBI case on the 15th of this month. Kavitha appealed for bail due to her health problems.

Kavitha's judicial custody in CBI and ED cases will end tomorrow. In this context, if the bail petitions are rejected by the court, Kavita's custody is likely to be extended for another 14 days.