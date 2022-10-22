Rozgar Mela: Kishan Reddy to present appointment letters to new recruits today

Hyderabad: Under the first phase of Rozgar Mela. Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy will handover appointment letters to newly selected recruits of the Central government at Rail Kalarang at Bhoiguda on Saturday.

As per the release at South Central Railway, the function will be conducted at two locations that are Secunderabad and Vijayawada. At Secunderabad, officials from 16 departments will be given appointment letters during the event. The departments include Railways, Department of Posts, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Services Selection Board (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Income Tax Department, Military Engineer Service under Ministry of Defence, Midhani Depot, Department of Census, Central Water Board, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara bank, Central Bank of India and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The appointments are being done for the posts of Group –A, Group –B (Gazetted), Group –B (Non-Gazetted), and Group –C. Railways: Assistant Loco Pilot, Technicians Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) (Includes Guard, station master, Time keeper, Clerk, Traffic Assistant), etc, said a senior officer, SCR.