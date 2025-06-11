Rs 1 crore accident cover for power employees: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has said that the government’s MoU with bankers to provide Rs 1 crore accident insurance to 51,868 electricity employees marked a landmark initiative in the history of Telangana.

Speaking at an event held at Praja Bhavan on Tuesday, after signing the agreement with bankers, he said this scheme, designed with the welfare of electricity employees’ families in mind, has personally brought him great satisfaction.

He emphasised that electricity staff work tirelessly, day and night, even during natural disasters, risking their lives in the line of duty. This insurance scheme was conceived to ensure the safety and security of their families. He stated that the electricity department is a key driver of the state’s GDP growth.

“From linemen to CMDs, all employees have families. Regardless of position, when it comes to family, everyone shares the same bond and responsibility. If the head of a household meets with an unforeseen accident, the family faces chaos and disruption. To prevent such situations, we have launched this accident insurance scheme,” he said.

This scheme, which comes at zero cost to the employee, instilled confidence and security among staff and reinforces trust in the government.

“We view such welfare initiatives as our responsibility,” he said.

To meet the growing electricity demand, the state is implementing structured plans not only to increase power generation but also to incorporate pollution-free green energy. He stated that for a decade, Telangana lacked a dedicated electricity policy, which caused the state to fall behind compared to others. Addressing this gap, the government introduced the 2025 New Green Energy Policy immediately after coming to power. The aim is not only to utilise in-state resources but also to harness green energy across the country. The goal is to generate 20,000 MW of green energy by 2030.