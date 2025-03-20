  • Menu
Rs 12,393 crore allocated for health sector

Hyderabad: In an attempt to continue the groundbreaking reforms to strengthen the healthcare sector and enhance medical services, the Telangana government has allocated Rs 12,393 crore for the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department.

Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that since December 2023, the government released Rs 1,215 crore to various hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme, reflecting a 50 per cent increase compared to previous allocations. This initiative ensures uninterrupted access to quality healthcare for 2.84 crore citizens across the state.

Bhatti Vikramarka said to secure higher funding under the National Health Mission (NHM), the state government ensured the timely and systematic release of its share, enabling Telangana to access greater financial support than in previous years. Free dialysis services were available across the state through 102 centres, benefiting over one lakh patients and reducing the financial burden on the public by Rs 948 crore.

