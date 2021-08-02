Rs 150 cr for Nagarjuna Sagar, 15 irrigation projects for Nalgonda: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced Rs 150 crore for Nagarjuna Sagar constituency and 15 lift irrigation projects for Nalgonda district that include five each in Devarakonda, Miryalaguda, one each in Nakirekal and Huzurnagar and two in Nalgonda.



As a part of his visit to Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, the Chief Minister addressed the public gathering in Halia. He said that the central government has been indifferent towards Telangana and the Andhra Pradesh government is quarreling with the state over Krishna water. He said that the government will take up the measures over Krisha row in the coming days.

He thanked the public for voting for TRS in Nagarjuna by-election. "My visit to Nagarjuna Sagar has been delayed as I was infected with the coronavirus," the CM said. He announced Rs 150 crore for Nagarjuna Sagar constituency and each Rs 15 crore for Halia and Nandikonda.





A degree college and mini stadium in Halia is also announced by the Chief Minister.



