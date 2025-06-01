Live
Rs 1L ex gratia for Saraswati Pushkaralu accident victims
Bhupalpally: Expressing sympathy, Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh for the residents of Komaravelli village who lost their lives in an accident at the Saraswati Pushkaralu. He added that the government stands by the family of the sanitation worker who succumbed to head injuries.
No Saturday, the minister participated in a ‘Saraswati Pushkaralu – A Day of Thanks’ event held in Bhupalapally. Addressing the gathering, he stated that the government is committed to conduct the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027 on a grand scale.
Sridhar Babu said that with the forthcoming Godavari Pushkaralu in mind, the State government is initiating measures to upgrade the national highway leading to Kaleshwaram into a four-lane road and plans are also underway for the construction of new bus depots in Kaleshwaram and other key locations.
He stated that about 30 lakh devotees took holy dips at Triveni Sangam during the Saraswati Pushkaralu and the event had generated nearly Rs 10 crore in revenue for TSRTC, besides providing free bus travel enabled lakhs of women to participate in the festival with ease. Bhupalapally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, District Collector Rahul Sharma and other dignitaries attended the programme.