Rs 29 lakh worth foreign currency, gold seized from three women at Hyderabad airport

The customs officials on Monday seized foreign currency worth Rs 29 lakh from three women at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). Besides, the foreign currency, the officials also seized gold from them.

The officials said that they seized Rs 11.49 lakh of UAE currency and US dollars from two women. "Cases of illegal transport of currency were registered against the women," they added.

The customs officials also caught a passenger arrived from Dubai and seized gold biscuits worth Rs 17.69 lakh. The three women were sent for questioning.