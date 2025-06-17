Rs 95.53 cr Rythu Bharosa funds credited to Wanaparthy farmers

Wanaparthy: District collector Adarsh Surabhi reported that as of Monday, Rythu Bharosa funds worth Rs 95.53 crore have been deposited in the accounts of 1,34,537 farmers in the district, who own less than two acres.

He assured that the remaining eligible farmers will receive their funds gradually over the next nine days.

On Monday, he along with local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, agricultural officers, and farmers gathered at the Nagavaram Rythu Vedika to watch the ‘Rythu Nestham’ programme via video conference.

This programme, initiated by CM Revanth Reddy, in collaboration with his Cabinet colleagues, was organised from Professor Jayashankar Agricultural University in Hyderabad and connected with farmers from all districts across the State.

Participating in the event, the MLA urged farmers in the district to shift their focus from mono-cropping to crop diversification. He suggested cultivating essential crops like vegetables, pulses and oil palm, which have high daily demand, to ensure profitable farming.