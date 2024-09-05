RTC employees return lost bag with Rs. 2 L to passenger

Gadwal: In an exemplary display of honesty, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees from Gadwal Depot returned a lost bag containing Rs 2 lakh to its rightful owner. The incident occurred on the 0015 Express bus traveling from Kothakota to MG Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad.

A passenger, K Radha, along with her two children, boarded the bus from Kothakota and accidentally left behind her handbag at the MGBS lighting point. Conductor Kiran Kumar (ID: 213677) and driver BC Bhagavantu (ID: 152297) noticed the unattended bag and immediately reported it to the Gadwal Depot Manager, Cherala Muralikrishna.

Following standard protocol, the bag was secured and taken back to the Gadwal point. Meanwhile, the worried passenger reported the loss at the MGBS security control room. Acting promptly, security personnel, including SASI G Srinivas Reddy and Outpost Incharge MD Habib, contacted the Gadwal point. Upon verification, including cross-checking the passenger’s Aadhaar card, the bag was confirmed to belong to K Radha.

In the presence of security officers and the passenger, the bag was opened, revealing Rs 2 lakh inside. The amount was verified, and after completing the necessary formalities, the bag was handed over to the relieved passenger.

Expressing her gratitude, Radha praised the honesty of the TGSRTC staff. Fellow passengers at the scene also lauded the integrity and commitment of the RTC employees.