RTI general secretary meets Bhatti Vikramarka OSD Satyanarayana

Telangana State Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka invited Satyanarayana, who has been appointed as the OSD, to his residence out of courtesy. During the meeting, Chanti Mudiraj, the State General Secretary of Telangana RTI, explained the provisions of the Right to Information (RTI) Act to Satyanarayana. Mudiraj emphasized that the RTI Act is crucial in combating corruption within the government.

The OSD expressed a positive response to Chanti Mudiraj's explanation of the RTI Act. Satyanarayana further highlighted that the RTI Act, implemented in 2005, aims to promote transparency and accountability in the functioning of public authorities. It establishes a practical system through which citizens can obtain information that is under the control of these authorities.

The gathering at the meeting also included individuals named Sravanti, Bablu, Bhogam Vishnu, and Akhila.